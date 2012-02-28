TEXT-S&P revises FIL Ltd. outlook to negative;ratings affirmed

Feb 28 -

Overview

-- We consider that Bermuda-based asset manager FIL Ltd.’s (FIL) relatively high balance sheet leverage and weak cash flow coverage continue to weigh on its financial profile.

-- We are, therefore, revising the outlook to negative from stable and affirming the ‘BBB+/A-2’ ratings.

-- The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three probability that FIL’s leverage and debt service metrics will not improve materially over the next 12-24 months.

Rating Action

On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services revised its outlook on Bermuda-based asset manager FIL Ltd. to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed the ‘BBB+/A-2’ long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on FIL.

Rationale

The outlook revision reflects our view that there is a one-in-three probability of a downgrade over the two-year outlook horizon if we perceive that FIL’s relatively high balance sheet leverage and weak cash flow coverage of gross interest expense have shown little improvement. While we recognize FIL’s sound liquidity and solid base of tangible equity as key strengths in the financial profile, we expect earnings growth to be broadly flat over the next 12-24 months, which would maintain FIL’s leverage and debt service metrics at current levels.

The ratings on Bermuda-based FIL reflect its global franchise, the strength of its Fidelity brand, its solid balance sheet liquidity, and good base of tangible equity. These factors are offset by the weak debt service and leverage metrics at this rating level and relative concentration of assets under management (AUM) in equities.

FIL is a midsize global asset manager with reported AUM of $212 billion at end-December 2011 (down 17% from $255.9 billion at June 30, 2011). AUM are, in our view, well spread by client geography and channel. However, FIL is more sensitive to equity market volatility than its peers because equities account for about 78% of AUM (at June 2011). At end-December 2011, FIL also administered $50.6 billion of assets. FIL is a private operating company and has certain U.S. shareholders in common with FMR LLC (A+/Stable/A-1), with whom it continues to exchange investment research through a series of service contracts.

Following a decline during the bear market of 2008-2009, FIL’s earnings re-established an upward track through June 2011. However, EBITDA coverage of gross interest expense stood at 5.8x at year-end June 30, 2011 (by our measure of EBITDA, which excludes $273 million of gains related to non-trading invested assets and gain/losses related to exchange rate movements). In our view, FIL’s debt-servicing capacity remains a weakness at this rating level. FIL’s gross debt increased moderately in the year to June 2011, to $1.5 billion from $1.4 billion the year before, primarily due to the depreciation of the U.S. dollar. Therefore, in our view, gross leverage remains a relative weakness; gross debt-to-EBITDA at end-June, 2011, stood at 2.7x. Our base-case expectation for fiscal year-end 2012 is that EBITDA interest coverage and debt-to-EBITDA will remain broadly unchanged at around 6.0x and 2.7x, respectively, due to market volatility during the second half of 2011 and continued uncertainty regarding the medium-term outlook for global markets.

FIL has improved the maturity profile of its debt by issuing a GBP250 million debenture due 2020 and a GBP250 million bond due 2024. In addition, it has good balance sheet liquidity. It had approximately $2.3 billion of readily realizable liquid assets available at end-June 2011 (although a portion of this amount is held against regulated subsidiaries). FIL’s total tangible equity has risen over the past financial year to $2,853 million (from $2,374 million). We consider FIL’s base of tangible equity to be solid and supportive to the ratings.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that there is at least a one-in-three probability that FIL’s leverage and debt service metrics will not improve materially over the next 12-24 months because we expect broadly flat earnings growth.

A negative rating action would follow if we anticipate that leverage and debt service metrics will fail to improve due to continued pressure on profitability. The ratings could also be lowered if we see a sharp decline in AUM--and consequently a decline in management fees--due to sustained net fund outflows or weak investment performance.

We could revise the outlook to stable if debt servicing and leverage metrics move to be more in line with ‘BBB+’ category peers. In particular, we would look to see signs that EBITDA coverage of gross interest expense will reach 8x on a sustainable basis and debt-to-EBITDA will stabilize around the 2.3x level.

Related Criteria And Research

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Rating Asset Management Companies, March 18, 2004

Ratings List

Ratings Affirmed; CreditWatch/Outlook Action

To From

FIL Ltd.

Counterparty Credit Rating BBB+/Negative/A-2 BBB+/Stable/A-2

Senior Unsecured BBB+