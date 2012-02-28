TEXT-S&P cuts all rtgs in SME CLO deal CB MezzCAP Ltd. Partnership

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- Since our previous review of CB MezzCAP Limited Partnership in December 2009, the underlying portfolio has suffered further principal deficiency events.

-- Based on our analysis of delinquencies, deferrals, and cumulative defaults, as provided in the latest available investor report of January 2012, we have lowered all of our ratings in the transaction.

-- CB MezzCAP Limited Partnership is a German SME transaction backed by a static portfolio of profit participation agreements.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered its credit ratings on CB MezzCAP Limited Partnership’s class A, B, C, D, and E notes (see list below).

CB MezzCAP is a German small and midsize enterprise (SME) transaction that closed in April 2006. The underlying collateral comprises payment claims of the issuer against German SMEs under profit participation agreements (PPAs). In the event of an insolvency or liquidation of a relevant SME, the issuer’s claims under the PPAs are subordinated to the claims of all other creditors of the company, but rank ahead of shareholders.