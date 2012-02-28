TEXT-S&P summary: CapitaCommercial Trust

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Summary analysis -- CapitaCommercial Trust ------------------------ 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Stable/-- Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Real estate

investment

trusts

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Oct-2010 BBB+/-- BBB+/--

Rationale

The rating on CapitaCommercial Trust (CCT) reflects our opinion of the real-estate investment trust’s good-quality asset portfolio and solid market position in the Singapore commercial space sector. The unencumbered nature of almost 70% of CCT’s total investment properties’ portfolio (valued at Singapore dollar (S$) 5.73 billion as of Dec. 31, 2011) supports the trust’s strong financial flexibility and underpins the rating. CCT’s limited geographic diversity, significant exposure to the cyclical office space sector in Singapore, and intermediate financial risk profile--with a target gearing (defined as the ratio of loans to total investment properties) of 30% to 45%--temper these strengths.

We expect the CCT portfolio manager’s good leasing record to continue when CapitaGreen, a Grade A office building, is complete in 2015. In our view, CCT’s dominant market position in Singapore would strengthen further because CapitaGreen will add a net lettable area of 700,000 square meters to CCT’s existing portfolio of three million square meters in lettable space. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the lease expiry profile of CCT’s portfolio and rent reviews are well-staggered between 2012 and 2015. The trust’s overall occupancy level of 95.8% is higher than the industry average of 91.2%. This reflects the manager’s good tenant-retention strategy and strong leasing record.

In our base-case scenario, we expect CCT’s gearing to increase to about 32% to 35% in the next 12-24 months, post the acquisition of Twenty Anson Place and on completion of CapitaGreen. The ratio is moderately higher than the trust’s 30.2% gearing as of Dec. 31, 2011. Nevertheless, it is within our threshold for CCT to have an “intermediate” financial risk profile, as defined in our criteria.

We expect the Twenty Anson acquisition to have a neutral effect on CCT’s property yield. The cash flow benefit of the acquisition would materialize only upon upward revision in rental rates when leases expire in 2012. We expect Twenty Anson to contribute about 4%-5% of CCT’s gross rental income in 2013.

We project downward pressure on CCT’s credit metrics in the next 12 to 18 months based on our base-case scenario of lower lease and occupancy rates. Given the global economic uncertainties in 2012, CCT’s tenants may be negatively affected. About 40% of the tenants are in the financial services, information technology and telecommunications, and energy sectors. We expect CCT’s ratio of funds from operations (FFO) to debt to weaken to about 9%-10% and EBITDA interest cover to be about 3.8x-4x in this period. These ratios are still adequate for the current rating level. For the year ended Dec. 31, 2011, CCT’s ratio of FFO to debt was 10.5% and EBITDA interest cover was 4.4x.

CCT’s discretionary cash flow is minimal, given its low earnings retention. This is typical of unit trust structures. Nevertheless, we expect the trust’s strong financial flexibility to allow it to have continued access to debt and equity markets. Such access will reduce the effects of CCT’s minimal discretionary cash flow position and the inherently cyclical office lease rates in Singapore.