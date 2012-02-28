TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Ratings -- PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. --------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Real estate

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

28-Feb-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

23-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

26-May-2009 B/-- B/--

