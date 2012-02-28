TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Ratings -- PT Lippo Karawaci Tbk. --------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: Indonesia
Primary SIC: Real estate
agents and
managers
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
28-Feb-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--
23-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--
26-May-2009 B/-- B/--
