TEXT-S&P ratings - China Glass Holdings Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

Ratings -- China Glass Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------ 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: China

Primary SIC: Glass and glazing

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Sep-2012 NR/-- NR/--

24-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--

28-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--

04-Aug-2009 SD/-- SD/--

05-Jun-2009 CC/-- CC/--

30-Apr-2009 B/-- B/--

