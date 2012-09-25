FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - China Glass Holdings Ltd.
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2012 / 10:41 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P ratings - China Glass Holdings Ltd.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- China Glass Holdings Ltd. ------------------------------ 25-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: China

Primary SIC: Glass and glazing

work

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Sep-2012 NR/-- NR/--

24-May-2011 B+/-- B+/--

28-Aug-2009 B/-- B/--

04-Aug-2009 SD/-- SD/--

05-Jun-2009 CC/-- CC/--

30-Apr-2009 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
