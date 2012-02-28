FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 28, 2012 / 11:36 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Ceska pojistovna a.s.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Ceska pojistovna a.s. ------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: Country: Czech Republic

Local currency A-/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

27-Jan-2012 A-/-- --/--

17-Jan-2012 A/-- --/--

27-Jan-2009 A+/-- --/--

07-Feb-2008 A/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Czech Republic-based composite insurer Ceska pojistovna a.s. (Ceska) reflect the company’s strong operating performance, competitive position, and capitalization. These strengths are partly offset by the relatively low quality of its capital and the highly competitive conditions in the Czech insurance industry.

