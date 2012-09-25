TEXT-S&P assigns prelim rtgs in MultiCat Mexico's series 2012-I ILS

Sept 25 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have assigned preliminary ratings to MultiCat Mexico’s series 2012-I class A, B, and C insurance-linked securities notes.

-- The class A notes cover losses from earthquakes, and the class B and C notes from hurricanes--all on a per-occurrence basis.

-- Our preliminary ratings are based on the lowest of our rating on catastrophe risk, the assets in the collateral accounts, and the risk of nonpayment by Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services has assigned its ‘B (sf)', ‘B+ (sf)', and ‘B- (sf)’ preliminary credit ratings to MultiCat Mexico Ltd.’s series 2012-I class A, B, and C notes, respectively.

The class A notes cover losses from earthquakes, and the class B and C notes from hurricanes--all on a per-occurrence basis.

MultiCat Mexico is a special-purpose Cayman Islands exempted company, expected to be licensed as a class B insurer. Swiss Reinsurance Co. Ltd. (Swiss Re; AA-/Stable/A-1+) is the ceding reinsurer to the retrocession contract, and will be responsible for the payments due under the retrocession contract in place between it and MultiCat Mexico. It is the principal operating company, as well as the ultimate holding company, for the Swiss Re Group--one of the world’s largest reinsurers.

Our preliminary ratings are based on the lowest of our ratings on the:

-- Catastrophe risk (‘B’ for the class A notes, ‘B+’ for the class B notes, and ‘B-’ for the class C notes);

-- Assets in the collateral accounts (‘AAAm’ for each class of notes); and

-- Risk of nonpayment under the contract with Swiss Re.

We derive our implied ratings on catastrophe risk from the modeled probability of attachment (using version 1.1 of the AIR Worldwide Corp. Tropical Cyclone Model and version 2.0 of the AIR Earthquake Model--both for Mexico, and each as implemented in CLASIC/2 and CATRADER version 14.0.1) based on parametric trigger points. AIR is a widely recognized firm that develops catastrophe risk-assessment and management methodologies and techniques.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Presale: MultiCat Mexico Ltd., Sept. 25, 2012

-- Methodology And Assumptions For Rating Natural Catastrophe Bonds, May 12, 2009

RATINGS LIST

MultiCat Mexico Ltd.

$300 Million Series 2012-I Principal At-Risk Variable-Rate Notes

Class Prelim. Prelim.

Rating Amount

(mil. $)

A B (sf) 140

B B+ (sf) 60

C B- (sf) 100