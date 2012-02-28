TEXT-S&P summary: Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 28 -
Summary analysis -- Deutsche Genossenschafts-Hypothekenbank AG ---- 28-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: A+/Stable/A-1 Country: Germany
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
05-Dec-2011 A+/A-1 A+/A-1
03-Dec-2007 A/A-1 A/A-1
Ratings Score Snapshot
Issuer Credit Rating A+/Stable/A-1
SACP bb
Anchor a-
Business Position Weak (-2)
Capital and Earnings Weak (-2)
Risk Position Moderate (-1)
Funding and Liquidity Average
and Adequate (0)
Support +7
GRE Support 0
Group Support +7
Sovereign Support 0
Additional Factors 0
Major Rating Factors
Strengths:
-- Fully owned subsidiary of DZ BANK.
-- Membership of the German Cooperative Banking Sector’s protection scheme.
-- New commercial real estate strategy for German markets and clients more in line with DZ BANK and the sector.
-- Demonstrated and ongoing support from DZ BANK in the form of funding, liquidity, and capital.
Weaknesses:
-- Weaker strategic importance and business integration with the cooperative sector than core members.
-- Wholesale business model with limited earnings and business diversification in a cyclical commercial real estate sector.
-- Weak capitalization for its concentrated risk profile.