TEXT-S&P ratings - Captain Bidco SAS

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

Ratings -- Captain Bidco SAS -------------------------------------- 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: France

Primary SIC: Steel investment

foundries

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Sep-2012 B-/-- B-/--

13-Mar-2012 B/-- B/--

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Captain Bidco SAS

Rating Rating Date

EUR60 mil fltg rate RCF due 10/28/2017 bank ln B 25-Sep-2012