TEXT-S&P afms Kyiv at 'B-';otlk stbl;rts prpsd bond 'B-','4' recovery rtg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

Overview

-- The Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv has high debt service, very weak liquidity, a moderate debt burden, and modest financial flexibility.

-- Kyiv is Ukraine’s administrative and economic center and it has a fairly diverse and wealthy economy.

-- Kyiv is planning to issue a UAH2 billion amortizing senior unsecured bond in 2012.

-- We are affirming our ‘B-’ long-term rating on Kyiv and assigning our ‘B-’ issue rating to the proposed bond, with a ‘4’ recovery rating.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation Kyiv will be able to refinance its debt obligations coming due in 2012 and that Kyiv’s operating financial performance will recover in 2012-2013.

Rating Action

On Feb. 28, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘B-’ long-term issuer credit rating on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv. The outlook is stable.

At the same time, we assigned our ‘B-’ long-term local currency issue rating to the city’s proposed Ukrainian hryvnia (UAH) 2.05 billion (about $250 million) senior unsecured bond. We also assigned a ‘4’ recovery rating to this bond, indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

The issue rating on the proposed bond is subject to both the successful issuance and our satisfactory review of the final documentation.

Rationale

According to our criteria, the issue rating on bonds with a ‘4’ recovery rating is on par with the issuer credit rating. The rating on Kyiv’s upcoming bond is therefore equalized with the ‘B-’ long-term issuer credit rating on the city.

The city is expected to issue the bond by Sept. 10, 2012, and it will be due in 2015, with the possibility of a put option in 2014. The bond will have fixed coupon payments, with the city’s targeted level not exceeding 15.25%. We understand the proceeds from the bond will be used to refinance the city’s loan participation note (LPN) due in November 2012.

The rating on Kyiv is constrained by our view of the city’s high debt service; very weak liquidity; moderate debt burden, with associated foreign exchange risks; volatile and unsupportive institutional framework; and modest financial flexibility.

The rating is supported by the city’s position as the administrative and economic center of Ukraine (B+/Stable/B; Ukraine national scale ‘uaAA-'), its fairly diverse and wealthy economy, and its now stable budget payables.

Recovery analysis

Under our default scenario, we assume that inability to refinance its debt obligations in 2014 is the default trigger, for instance as a consequence of turmoil in domestic financial markets that would become inaccessible for local and regional governments (LRGs) as well as the depreciation of the national currency.

The recovery rating on the proposed bond is based on a hypothetical scenario where, in our view, default could be triggered by inability to refinance because of turmoil on domestic financial markets that will become inaccessible for LRGs.

Kyiv is the largest borrower among Ukrainian LRGs, with direct debt mostly consisting of Eurobonds, exposing the city to foreign currency risks. Given the city’s weak financial performance and low financial flexibility, we believe the city will not be able to repay debt in 2014 without uninterrupted access to refinancing in capital markets. We assume that refinancing could be difficult due to credit market turbulence.

Under this hypothetical default scenario, we expect that the depreciation of the national currency, as well as the city’s weak budgetary performance, would result in the expansion of tax-supported debt to over 67% of operating revenues in 2014. Kyiv would not likely be able to secure funds to meet debt repayment needs on its bank loans and, in the stress case, the potential put option on the proposed domestic bond.

The recovery rating is constrained by Kyiv’s weak financial flexibility, exposure to foreign exchange risks, high spending pressures, and only average priority of debt service against other expenditures. The lack of an institutional framework for LRG default also pressures the recovery rating.

The recovery rating is supported by the city’s high visibility in the market and its importance to the national economy, and its having some assets available for sale.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our expectation that market sentiment and the central government’s positive track record of authorizing borrowing will likely allow Kyiv to refinance its debt obligations coming due in 2012. The outlook also factors in our expectation of a recovering operating financial performance for Kyiv in 2012-2013.

Greater predictability of the city’s 2012 debt repayment obligations could lead to a positive rating action. Our ratings upside scenario assumes Kyiv’s ability to either accumulate cash reserves ahead of debt repayments in 2012 or receive additional support from the central government.

Our ratings downside scenario implies that Kyiv’s recourse to short-term borrowings would result in a debt service increase significantly greater than our base-case indicators in 2012-2013. A lack of timely borrowing approval from the central government or credit-market turbulence that could impede the city’s plans to refinance, especially in the absence of alternative debt-repayment scenarios, might also put pressure on the rating.