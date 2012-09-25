TEXT-S&P lowers Captain Bidco rating to 'B-';outlook negative

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- The demand for engineering steel from automakers and autosuppliers that remain Captain Bidco’s main customers has declined.

-- We expect that the company’s profitability and credit ratios will be very weak in the second half of 2012 and in 2013.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Captain Bidco SAS to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade over the next 6 to 12 months in case of negative free operating cash flow or liquidity deterioration.

Rating Action

On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Captain Bidco SAS, a France-based holding company that owns the French engineering steel producer Ascometal SAS, to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. The outlook is negative.