TEXT-S&P lowers Captain Bidco rating to 'B-';outlook negative
#Basic Materials
September 25, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 5 years

TEXT-S&P lowers Captain Bidco rating to 'B-';outlook negative

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

Overview

-- The demand for engineering steel from automakers and autosuppliers that remain Captain Bidco’s main customers has declined.

-- We expect that the company’s profitability and credit ratios will be very weak in the second half of 2012 and in 2013.

-- We are lowering our long-term rating on Captain Bidco SAS to ‘B-’ from ‘B’.

-- The negative outlook reflects the possibility of a further downgrade over the next 6 to 12 months in case of negative free operating cash flow or liquidity deterioration.

Rating Action

On Sept. 25, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Captain Bidco SAS, a France-based holding company that owns the French engineering steel producer Ascometal SAS, to ‘B-’ from ‘B’. The outlook is negative.

