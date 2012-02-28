TEXT-S&P afrms rtg on SAGRES' (Douro SME, Series 1) class B nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

OVERVIEW

-- We have reviewed the European Investment Fund’s guarantee of the payments due under the class B notes.

-- The guarantee complies with our criteria, and our rating on the class B notes is therefore directly linked to the rating on the European Investment Fund--acting as guarantor.

-- We have thus affirmed our ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on the class B notes.

-- SAGRES Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos’ (Douro SME Series 1) is a Portuguese SME CLO originated and serviced by Banco BPI, which closed in April 2005.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today affirmed its ‘AAA (sf)’ rating on SAGRES Sociedade de Titularizacao de Creditos, S.A.’s (Douro SME, Series 1) class B notes.

Today’s rating action follows our review of the class B guarantee feature in this transaction.

SAGRES’ (Douro SME, Series 1) is a Portuguese small and midsize enterprise (SME) collateralized loan obligation (CLO) transaction that, issued four classes of notes at closing in April 2005. Of the issued notes, we only rated two of them: The class A and B notes. Today’s rating action is on the class B notes only. The class A notes are unaffected by today’s rating action.

The class B notes feature a guarantee from the European Investment Fund (EIF; AAA/Stable/A-1+). This guarantee, in place since closing, covers the timely payment of interest and the ultimate payment of principal due under the class B notes. In our analysis, this guarantee established a link between the rating on the class B notes and the rating on the EIF. The guarantee complies with our guarantee criteria, which are part of our legal criteria (see “European Legal Criteria For Structured Finance Transactions,” published on Aug. 28, 2008). We have therefore affirmed our rating on the class B notes at ‘AAA (sf)', as it reflects the rating on the EIF. If we lower our rating on this counterparty, we may lower our rating on the class B notes accordingly, all other things being equal.

As the class B notes benefit from this guarantee feature, we are not applying a cap of five notches of uplift to the rating on the class B notes above the rating on the Republic of Portugal (BB/Negative/B). In the absence of the guarantee, the maximum structured finance ratings that we would assign under our criteria for structured finance transactions would be capped at ‘A- (sf)', five notches above the long-term rating on Portugal (see “Nonsovereign Ratings That Exceed EMU Sovereign Ratings: Methodology And Assumptions,” published on June 14, 2011).

