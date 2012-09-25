TEXT-Fitch: Convertibles cut cost of funding for EMEA REITs

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings says that the recent convertible bond issues are positive for EMEA REITs as they cut overall costs of funding while, in case of conversion, loan-to-value leverage would mildly improve and dividends only increase moderately.

Large and regular bond issuers such as the British Land Company Plc (British Land; IDR ‘BBB+') and Unibail-Rodamco SE (Unibail; IDR ‘A’) have issued both GBP and EUR convertible bonds at very low coupon rates of between 0.75% and 1.5%, respectively. Major EMEA REITs are able to generate new funds at interest rates well below their existing average cost of finance.

These convertible bonds are classed as senior unsecured instruments and are not allocated equity credit by Fitch, due to their coupon non-deferability and the decision to convert being at the option of bondholders, and are treated as 100% debt instruments.

For example, Fitch estimates an interest cost saving of around EUR17m p.a. for Unibail, compared with a traditional unsecured bond issue. In addition, at conversion, Unibail’s loan-to-value (38% at H112) would, all other things being equal, fall to around 35%, reinforcing Unibail’s rating headroom in the ‘A’ IDR range.

However, the cheaper cost of funding by way of a convertible issue comes with the possibility of a future increase in share capital in issue and hence potentially higher dividend payouts by issuers. In Unibail’s case, bondholders can convert within the next three years provided the reference share price increases by 35%. This is in line with convertible funds’ deltas (ie share price increase required for conversion) of between 20% and 60% today.

According to Fitch’s estimates, should conversion occur, Unibail shareholders would be diluted by only around 5% and dividends rise by a similar percentage. A conversion into shares would add an estimated EUR37m in dividends and Fitch does not consider this material to Unibail’s rating.

The reduced interest cost trend in EMEA REITs is also underlined by recent plain vanilla senior unsecured bond issues, such as Hammerson Plc’s EUR500m September 2019 bond, priced at a coupon of 2.75% against the group’s current average cost of debt of 5.0%.

The defensive business profile characteristics of the EMEA REITS sector also remain solid when compared to corporate peers thanks to long revenue streams, strong tenant bases, good occupancy levels, tight asset management, well-controlled interest cost bases (average EBIT NIC of 3.0x across EMEA REITs at end-2011), diverse funding platforms, access to debt capital markets and good liquidity.