TEXT-Fitch Solutions:Autozone's CDS rallies 30%, liquidity up sharply

Feb 28 - Credit default swap (CDS) spreads on Autozone Inc. are tightening of late, though the market is signaling uncertainty over future prospects for the auto parts company, according to Fitch Solutions in its latest earnings commentary.

CDS on AutoZone (reporting today) have rallied 30% over the past three months, outperforming the 13% tightening observed for the broader North American retail sector. On a spot basis, credit protection on debt issued by AutoZone is pricing at ‘AA+’ levels. ‘Improved market sentiment for Autozone may be attributed to continued demand for auto parts and repairs as consumers remain hesitant to invest in new vehicles,’ said Author and Director Diana Allmendinger.

CDS liquidity for Autozone has increased notably over the same time period, now trading in the 10th regional percentile, up from the 30th. ‘The increase in CDS liquidity may be indicating growing market uncertainty over Autozone, potentially driven by the prospect of stronger car sales in the future precipitating a decrease in demand for auto parts,’ said Allmendinger.