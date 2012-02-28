TEXT-S&P takes rtg actions on Jump's series 2-2006 & 1-2005 nts

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

OVERVIEW

-- On Dec. 21, 2011, we placed on CreditWatch negative our rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes. This followed our Dec. 7, 2011 CreditWatch negative placement of our rating on Calyon, due to a direct rating link that we consider to exist between the rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes and the rating on Calyon, as commingling guarantor.

-- On Jan. 23, 2012, we then lowered our credit rating on Calyon to ‘A’ from ‘A+/Watch Neg’. Since we consider that this direct link between the series 2-2006 class B notes and the commingling guarantor still exists, we have today lowered our rating on these notes to ‘A+', being Calyon’s long-term issuer credit rating plus one notch.

-- We have also affirmed our ratings on the series 1-2005 class B notes and series 2-2006 class A notes for performance reasons. The series 1-2005 class A notes redeemed in full at the last payment date, in January 2012.

-- Jump is an ABS program composed of two series, and backed by a portfolio of Italian loan receivables originated by Linea, comprising the following pools: new cars, recent cars, used cars, balloon new cars, personal loans, other purpose loans, furniture, and motorbikes.

Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today lowered and removed from CreditWatch negative its credit rating on Jump S.r.l.’s series 2-2006 class B notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on the series 1-2005 class B notes and the series 2-2006 class A notes (see list below).

Cumulative gross defaults in the initial portfolio since the beginning of the transaction, plus further purchases, reached 5.92% as of January 2012, up from 5.32% a year before. Total delinquencies reached 3.41% as of January 2012, up from 3.23% the previous year. There was a small spike in delinquencies up to 4.11% in April 2011, due to fast amortization of the portfolio.

The level of credit enhancement available to the notes has considerably increased since our last review (June 12, 2011). In January 2012, it was 47.87% for the series 2-2006 class A notes, and 21.99% both for the series 1-2005 class B notes and the series 2-2006 class B notes. This compares with 35.70% and 14.84%, respectively, as of January 2011, due to the fast deleveraging of the transactions. Part of the credit enhancement for these series is provided by two reserves, which together are currently equal to 28.38% of the rated notes.

The transaction documents relating to the bank account provider, Credit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank (Calyon; A/Stable/A-1), are in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria (“Counterparty And Supporting Obligations Methodology And Assumptions,” published on Dec. 6, 2010).

However, the transaction documents relating to the swap provider (Calyon) are not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria, but are in line with our previous counterparty criteria as of 2004. As a result, we tested additional scenarios without the benefit of the swap, to test whether the notes can continue to perform at a higher rating level than the swap provider’s issuer credit rating (ICR) plus one notch.

In addition, the transaction documents relating to the commingling guarantor (Calyon) are not in line with our 2010 counterparty criteria. Accordingly, we tested additional scenarios without the benefit of the commingling guarantee, and in case of failure we allow the counterparty to support tranches rated not higher than the counterparty’s ICR plus one notch.

During our last review, the rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes was directly linked to our credit rating on Calyon, as commingling guarantor. At that time, we raised the rating on the class B notes to ‘AA- (sf)’ from ‘A (sf)', being equal to Calyon’s ICR plus one notch, since the ratings on those notes could not withstand any rating scenario without the benefit of the commingling guarantee.

Considering that the ratings on Calyon and the series 2-2006 class B notes are directly linked, we placed these notes on CreditWatch negative on Dec. 21, 2011, following Calyon’s CreditWatch negative placement on Dec. 7, 2011.

We have calculated that the increase in credit enhancement available to the series 2-2006 class B notes since our last review has not been sufficient to allow these notes to be delinked from Calyon’s ICR, as commingling guarantor. Therefore, we have lowered to ‘A+ (sf)’ and removed from CreditWatch negative our rating on the series 2-2006 class B notes, following our downgrade of Calyon to ‘A’ from ‘A+/Watch Neg’ on Jan. 23, 2012.

This program is backed by a pool of Italian loan receivables generated from new cars, recent cars, used cars, balloon new cars, personal loans, other purpose loans, furniture, and motorbikes originated by Linea SpA. The program comprises the EUR572.6 million series 1-2005, which closed in April 2005, and the EUR400 million series 2-2006, which closed in October 2006.