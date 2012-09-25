TEXT-S&P ratings - Warba Ins. Co. K.S.C.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Warba Ins. Co. K.S.C. (Unsolicited Ratings) ------------ 25-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: Kuwait

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Sep-2012 NR/-- --/--

17-Dec-2010 BBpi/-- --/--

===============================================================================