TEXT-S&P Summary: Prometric Inc.

Summary analysis -- Prometric Inc. 28-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Maryland

Primary SIC: Schools &

educational

services, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 88164J

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

24-Aug-2011 BB/-- BB/--

30-Sep-2010 BB-/-- BB-/--

01-Aug-2008 B+/-- B+/--

02-Aug-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

Rationale

The ratings on Baltimore, Md.-based Prometric Inc. reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ expectation that leverage will remain low and operating performance will remain relatively stable. We consider the company’s business risk profile as “fair”, (according to our criteria) based on its consistent revenue and EBITDA growth and its good position in the highly concentrated and competitive standardized-test delivery market. Low debt leverage, an adequate margin of compliance with financial covenants, and moderate financial policies underpin our view that Prometric’s financial risk profile is “significant”. We believe these dynamics will result in the company achieving low- to mid-single-digit percent revenue growth on average, over the long term, with mid-single-digit percent EBITDA growth.

Prometric is the larger of the two principal providers of computer-based testing services. U.K.-based Pearson PLC owns Prometric’s main competitor, Pearson VUE. Our assessment of a fair business risk profile weighs the company’s high client renewal rates and revenue visibility from exclusive long-term contracts that typically range from three to five years with nearly all of its top clients. Prometric’s owner, Educational Testing Service (ETS), does not guarantee Prometric’s debt, but we impute modest credit support from ETS because we view Prometric as having significant strategic importance to, and strong economic ties with, ETS. Prometric exclusively administers ETS’ technology-delivered standardized tests under a long-term contract with inflationary price increases, expiring in 2014. Still, Prometric’s major risks include the potential loss of clients owing to aggressive competitive pricing, and pricing concessions that may be needed to renew long-term contracts, which together could cause margin contraction.

Under our base-case scenario, we expect Prometric to report 2011 revenue and EBITDA growth at low- to mid-single-digit and mid-single-digit percentage rates, respectively, as growth in the academic and health care segments offset the decline of financial services testing. We expect revenue growth in 2012 will increase at a mid-single-digit percent rate and EBITDA will rise at low-teen percentage rate because of the launch of the IRS tax return preparers’ exam. We also expect the transition to computer-based testing and a reduction in the number of owned test centers will enable the company to leverage its overhead structure and continue to improve margins. Over the intermediate term, we expect some moderation of growth as new testing contracts become fully penetrated.

In the third quarter ended Sept. 30, 2011, revenue and EBITDA increased 10% and 16%, respectively, as higher testing volumes more than offset an increase in operating expenses. The EBITDA margin increased by 220 basis points from the same period last year, to 27.0%. Lease-adjusted debt to EBITDA declined to 1.8x for the 12 months ended Sept 30, 2011, from 2.8x in the same period last year, largely because of EBITDA growth and debt reduction. Our base-case scenario, incorporating our expectation of revenue and EBITDA growth, shows credit metrics could improve in 2012, absent debt-financed acquisitions or dividends. Still, we consider the financial risk level as significant, despite adjusted leverage being below the indicative debt-to-EBITDA ratio range of between 3x and 4x that we typically associate with a significant financial risk profile, because of some uncertainty if the company will continue its existing financial strategies over the long term.

EBITDA coverage of interest expense improved to 6.1x from 4.5x in the same period last year. Coverage of cash interest was 6.7x, reflecting noncash interest on the $84 million 6.75% subordinated zero coupon seller notes due October 2014. Our base-case scenario indicates Prometric’s credit metrics would further improve in its 2011 full-year results and in 2012, based on our EBITDA assumptions and repayment of debt.

Prometric increased its conversion of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow to 60% in the 12 months ended Sept. 30, 2011, up from 50% for the same period last year. We expect the company to convert roughly two-thirds of EBITDA to discretionary cash flow in the full-year 2011 and 2012.