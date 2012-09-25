TEXT-S&P ratings - Warba Ins. Co. K.S.C

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 25 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Warba Ins. Co. K.S.C. ---------------------------------- 25-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait
Local currency BBB/Stable/--
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
25-Sep-2012 BBB/-- --/--
17-Dec-2010 BBpi/-- --/--
===============================================================================
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Stable 25-Sep-2012