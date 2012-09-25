TEXT-S&P ratings - Warba Ins. Co. K.S.C

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 -

Ratings -- Warba Ins. Co. K.S.C. ---------------------------------- 25-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: Country: Kuwait

Local currency BBB/Stable/--

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

25-Sep-2012 BBB/-- --/--

17-Dec-2010 BBpi/-- --/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

Finl Strength Rtg BBB/Stable 25-Sep-2012