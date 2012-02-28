FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P summary: Caisse des Depots et Consignations
February 28, 2012 / 2:00 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P summary: Caisse des Depots et Consignations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Caisse des Depots et Consignations ------------ 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AA+/Negative/A-1+ Country: France

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 128009

Mult. CUSIP6: 12800L

Mult. CUSIP6: 12800M

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Jan-2012 AA+/A-1+ AA+/A-1+

15-Nov-1994 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Major Rating Factors

Strengths:

-- Critical public policy role and integral link with the state, which secures governmental commitment to its operations.

-- Cautious strategy conciliating public policy commitments and adequate business efficiency.

-- Sound risk-management practices and corporate governance.

-- Gradual restoration of the financial profile of the savings funds division since the reform of the Livret A.

Weaknesses:

-- High equity risks.

-- Structural volatility in earnings.

-- Moderate capital position at its main division.

