FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch rates Credit Bank of Moscow's BO-2 senior unsecured bonds 'BB-'
Sections
Featured
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
Gun control
Australians give up 51,000 illegal guns
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
Entertainment
Weinstein threatens to sue N.Y. Times over harassment story
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
September 25, 2012 / 1:30 PM / 5 years ago

TEXT-Fitch rates Credit Bank of Moscow's BO-2 senior unsecured bonds 'BB-'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 25 - Fitch Ratings has assigned Credit Bank of Moscow’s (CBM) RUB3bn issue of BO-2 senior unsecured bonds with final maturity in September 2015 and a one-year put option, a final Long-term local currency rating of ‘BB-’ and National Long-term rating of ‘A+(rus)'.

CBOM’s ratings are Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default (IDR) ‘BB-'/Stable, Long-term local currency IDR ‘BB-'/Stable, Short-term foreign currency IDR ‘B’, Viability Rating ‘bb-', Support Rating ‘5’ and Support Rating Floor ‘No Floor’.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.