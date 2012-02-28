FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-Fitch 1Q12 U.S. protein update: Meat processors feel pressure
February 28, 2012 / 2:10 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch 1Q12 U.S. protein update: Meat processors feel pressure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 - Today, Fitch Ratings has published a quarterly update on the U.S. protein industry. The report discusses the significant magnitude of margin contraction in beef and pork processing and examines the dynamics surrounding this relatively recent trend.

According to the report, meat processing margins are compressing because wholesale pricing is not always keeping pace with changes in livestock costs. ‘Livestock prices are likely to remain high due to low cattle supply and strong export demand but price fatigue is setting in. Both retailers and consumers are bound to push back,’ said Carla Norfleet Taylor, Director at Fitch Ratings. ‘We believe processors with the best operating efficiency and a high mix of value-added products will outperform.’

Earlier this year, Fitch upgraded Tyson Foods, Inc. (Tyson) and Smithfield Foods, Inc. (Smithfield) due to significant debt reduction and above normal consolidated operating performance. Weakness in red meat processing margins in isolation is not expected to result in negative rating actions for issuers in Fitch’s rated universe.

Companies mentioned in this report and their respective issuer default ratings (IDR) include:

--Cargill, Inc. : ‘A’; Outlook Negative;

--Tyson: ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable;

--Smithfield: ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable;

--JBS S.A. : ‘BB-'; Outlook Stable;

--National Beef Packing Company, LLC; (Not Rated)

--Hormel Foods Corporation ; (Not Rated)

The full report ‘1Q12 U.S. Protein Update: Meat Processors Feel Pressure - Livestock Costs Remain High and Margins Compress as Consumer Price Fatigue Looms’ is available at ‘www.fitchratings.com.’

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: 1Q12 U.S. Protein Update: Meat Processors Feel Pressure

