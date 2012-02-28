TEXT-S&P summary: Revel AC Inc.

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Revel AC Inc. --------------------------------- 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Negative/-- Country: United States

State/Province: New Jersey

Primary SIC: Coin-operated

amusement

devices

Mult. CUSIP6: 761352

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

23-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--

27-Jan-2011 --/-- --/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The corporate credit rating on Revel AC Inc., the operator of the Revel casino currently under construction in Atlantic City, reflects Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment of the company’s business risk profile as “vulnerable” and our assessment of the company’s financial risk profile as “highly leveraged,” according to our criteria.

Our assessment of Revel’s business risk profile as vulnerable reflects Revel’s reliance on a single property for cash flow generation in the challenging Atlantic City gaming market, and a business model that relies heavily on spurring nascent demand from a distinct customer base--i.e., cash-paying guests seeking a resort-type experience, and convention and group visitors.

Our assessment of Revel’s financial risk profile as highly leveraged reflects our belief that it will find it hard to ramp up cash flow generation to a level sufficient to satisfy debt service obligations under the capital structure, and our expectation for relatively weak credit measures.

Revel’s adequate liquidity position is supported by a prefunded interest reserve and that fact that a meaningful portion of interest on its debt will be noncash throughout the first year of operations. Once completed, we believe the facility will be the premier property in the market, but recognize that the capital structure necessitates a relatively quick ramp-up period to generate a sufficient level of cash flow necessary to meet debt service obligations. The property will open to the public on April 2, 2012, in a preview mode until May 24, 2012, with the grand opening to take place May 25-28, 2012. The total estimated total project cost will be about $2.4 billion.