FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P Summary: Liechtenstein (Principality of)
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 28, 2012 / 2:20 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Summary: Liechtenstein (Principality of)

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Liechtenstein (Principality of) --------------- 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Liechtenstein

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Dec-1996 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Principality of Liechtenstein reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the principality’s superior political and economic profile and very strong fiscal performance. Liechtenstein’s stable and conservative policies have resulted in a strong history of managing political and economic challenges, which we expect to continue. Liechtenstein’s very conservative budget has led to a debt-free public-sector balance sheet and a sizable general government asset position of almost 100% of GDP. Liechtenstein has among the highest prosperity levels of any rated sovereign, with a likely GDP per capita of more than $141,505 in 2012. When accounting for cross-border commuters, which make up 50.8% of Liechtenstein’s workforce, income per capita is still considerably more than the average for ‘AAA’ rated sovereigns.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.