TEXT-S&P Summary: Liechtenstein (Principality of)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Liechtenstein (Principality of) --------------- 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: AAA/Stable/A-1+ Country: Liechtenstein

Primary SIC: Sovereign

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

02-Dec-1996 AAA/A-1+ AAA/A-1+

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on the Principality of Liechtenstein reflect Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ view of the principality’s superior political and economic profile and very strong fiscal performance. Liechtenstein’s stable and conservative policies have resulted in a strong history of managing political and economic challenges, which we expect to continue. Liechtenstein’s very conservative budget has led to a debt-free public-sector balance sheet and a sizable general government asset position of almost 100% of GDP. Liechtenstein has among the highest prosperity levels of any rated sovereign, with a likely GDP per capita of more than $141,505 in 2012. When accounting for cross-border commuters, which make up 50.8% of Liechtenstein’s workforce, income per capita is still considerably more than the average for ‘AAA’ rated sovereigns.