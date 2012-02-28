FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-S&P rates QEP Resources Inc.'s $500 mil sr secd nts 'BB+'
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P rates QEP Resources Inc.'s $500 mil sr secd nts 'BB+'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its issue level and recovery ratings to Denver, Co.-based exploration and production (E&P) company QEP Resources Inc.’s proposed $500 million senior unsecured notes due 2022. The issue rating is ‘BB+’ (same as the corporate credit rating). The recovery rating is ‘3’, which indicates our expectation of a meaningful (50% to 70%) recovery in the event of default.

The company expects to use the proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility, fund 2012 capital expenditures, and for general corporate purposes. (For the complete recovery analysis, see Standard & Poor’s recovery report on QEP to be published on RatingsDirect following the release of this report.)

The corporate credit rating on QEP reflects its concentration in natural gas assets and smaller scale compared with many investment-grade (E&P) companies. These characteristics are somewhat limiting factors to the ratings. Supporting the ratings are the company’s favorable cost structure, good assets in the Rockies and Mid-Continent regions, and a conservative financial policy.

The majority of QEP’s operations are exposed to the cyclical and capital-intensive pressures of the E&P sector. Operations are focused primarily in the Rockies (about 42% of current production) and the Mid-Continent region (58%). As of Dec. 31, 2011, QEP Resources had approximately $1.68 billion in debt outstanding.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.