TEXT-Fitch affirms Louisiana Public Facilities Authority, series 2011A at 'AAAsf'
February 28, 2012 / 2:30 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch affirms Louisiana Public Facilities Authority, series 2011A at 'AAAsf'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed the senior student loan notes issued by Louisiana Public Facilities Authority, series 2011A at ‘AAAsf.’ The Rating Outlook, which is tied to the sovereign rating of the U.S. government, remains Negative.

Fitch affirms the ratings on the notes based on the sufficient level of credit enhancement to cover the applicable risk factor stresses. Credit enhancement for the notes consists of overcollateralization and projected minimum excess spread.

Fitch used its ‘Global Structured Finance Rating Criteria,’ ‘U.S. FFELP Student Loan ABS Rating Criteria’, and ‘Rating U.S. Federal Family Education Loan Program Student Loan ABS’ to review the ratings.

