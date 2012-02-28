TEXT-Fitch: Spanish Regions' payment delays partly liquidity problem

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 28 - The Spanish central government’s plan to force its regions to disclose and then settle unpaid invoices will improve transparency and may help local businesses but will add pressure to the regions’ credit profiles. Reduced access to the bond markets has led Spanish regions to significantly increase the number of unpaid invoices over the last year.

The Spanish regions are likely to increase borrowing to pay the invoices, in particular from the new ICO facilities, which are aimed at reducing the level of arrears. The conversion of these liabilities to debt hurts the regions’ credit profiles because it increases costs and reduces flexibility.

All regions report their accrued current expenditure and their cash current expenditure and the widening of the difference between these two numbers shows the increase in unpaid invoices. For the regions as a whole, actual cash current payments represented 91.2% of recognised expenditure at Q311 (the latest available data) compared to 93.4% in Q310, but in individual regions, there were signs of difficulties.

The situation is made worse because there can also be delays in registering invoices. These unregistered invoices are not normally reflected in the accounts at all, which makes it hard to estimate an accurate total outstanding.