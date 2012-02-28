FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P Summary: Florida East Coast Railway Corp.
#Market News
February 28, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P Summary: Florida East Coast Railway Corp.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 28 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Florida East Coast Railway Corp. -------------- 28-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B-/Stable/-- Country: United States

State/Province: Florida

Primary SIC: Railroads,

line-haul

operating

Mult. CUSIP6: 340627

Mult. CUSIP6: 340639

Mult. CUSIP6: 34063P

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Feb-2011 B-/-- B-/--

14-Jan-2011 B/-- B/--

===============================================================================

Rationale

The ratings on Florida East Coast Railway Corp. (FECR) reflect the company’s limited geographic and end-market diversity, highly leveraged capital structure, and very aggressive financial policy. Its participation in the relatively stable U.S. freight railroad industry, along with its efficient operations and minimal capital expenditure requirements, partly offset these weaknesses. Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services characterizes the company’s business profile as “fair”, financial profile as “highly leveraged”, and liquidity as “adequate,” as our criteria define the terms.

