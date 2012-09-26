TEXT-S&P Ratings - Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Ratings -- Bank for Foreign Trade of Vietnam ---------------------- 26-Sep-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
26-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B
08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B
23-Dec-2010 BB-/B BB-/B
