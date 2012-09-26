TEXT-S&P ratings - Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank)

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Saigon Thuong Tin Commercial Joint Stock Bank (Sacombank 26-Sep-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Commercial banks,

nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

10-Feb-2012 B+/B B+/B

===============================================================================