TEXT-S&P ratings - Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank

Sept 26 -

Ratings -- Vietnam Technological And Commercial Joint Stock Bank -- 26-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/B Country: Vietnam

Primary SIC: Miscellaneous

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

26-Sep-2012 BB-/B BB-/B

08-Dec-2011 B+/B B+/B

31-Aug-2010 BB-/B BB-/B

