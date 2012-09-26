TEXT-S&P ratings - PT Berau Coal Energy

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 -

Ratings -- PT Berau Coal Energy ----------------------------------- 26-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: Indonesia

Primary SIC: Primary

nonferrous

metals, nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 69369L

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

22-Jun-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$500 mil 7.25% nts due 03/13/2017 BB- 27-Feb-2012