TEXT-S&P ratings - Texhong Textile Group Ltd

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 -

Ratings -- Texhong Textile Group Ltd. ----------------------------- 26-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Stable/-- Country: China

Primary SIC: Textile goods,

nec

Mult. CUSIP6: 88289R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

22-Mar-2012 BB-/-- BB-/--

03-Jan-2011 BB/-- BB/--

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

US$200 mil 7.625% nts due 01/19/2016 BB- 22-Mar-2012