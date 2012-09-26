TEXT-S&P report: Global automakers face a mixed credit outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 - Global auto and truck manufacturers face a mixed credit outlook over the coming year, reflecting significant variations in regional economic forecasts and that some companies are more exposed than their competitors to declining markets, says Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services today in the new report card: “Global Auto And Truck Makers’ Paths Diverge On Varying Regional Prospects.”

“Our base-case forecast is for considerable regional differences in auto sales for 2012, and we believe the underlying fundamentals driving these differences--including economic and political uncertainty in Europe, slowing economic growth in China and Brazil, and fiscal uncertainty in the U.S.--could persist into 2013,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Robert Schulz. “The mix of regional exposures is a key aspect of automakers’ credit quality and is unlikely to change significantly over the next year or so, in our view, because of their established manufacturing and sales footprints.”

Sales in North America in 2012 are the relative bright spot, since we assume they will rise 12% in 2012 over 2011. In Europe our base-case outlook assumes that light-vehicle sales will decline more significantly, by about 7% and possibly more in 2012 on the previous year--the fifth consecutive year of European decline. In Japan, we anticipate that new vehicle sales will rise to about five million units in 2012, up 19% on 2011, owing to improved supply conditions and the government’s eco-car subsidy program. In China, our base case is for slower but still positive growth this year, while Brazil may be broadly flat.

Nevertheless, many global automakers entered 2012 with generally healthy profits and cash balances and some have credit measures that provide flexibility in the ratings that we consider appropriate, given an uncertain economic outlook.

“We continue to view credit quality in the global auto and truck sector as stable, despite the slow recovery in the U.S., a recession in Europe, and slower growth in Asia and South America,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Eric Tanguy. “Even with an uncertain outlook in some regions, profits and cash balances are generally healthy, and credit measures overall meet expectations for many--but not all--companies. This should provide some cushion against challenges in the weaker regions.”

However, for issuers whose credit quality is under pressure--those with negative rating outlooks--future rating actions will depend partly on how the global economy plays out in 2012. Another contributing factor is the currency rate fluctuations for some issuers, particularly those automakers based in Japan.