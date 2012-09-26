FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
September 26, 2012 / 11:31 AM / 5 years ago

TEXT-S&P affms 'BBB-/A-3' rtgs on Croatian Dev. Bank HBOR; otlk neg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 26 -

Overview

-- Our ratings on 100% state-owned Croatian development bank Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR) are equalized with those of the sovereign.

-- We believe there is an “almost certain” likelihood that the Republic of Croatia would provide sufficient and timely extraordinary support to HBOR, if needed.

-- We are therefore affirming our ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on HBOR.

-- The negative outlook on HBOR mirrors that on the sovereign. We could lower the ratings or revise the outlook to stable if the sovereign ratings on Croatia were lowered or if its outlook were revised to stable.

Rating Action

On Sept. 26, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘BBB-/A-3’ long- and short-term issuer credit ratings on Croatian 100% state-owned development bank, Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak (HBOR). The outlook remains negative.

