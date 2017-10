Sept 26 (Reuters) - Singapore Telecommunications Limited’s (SingTel) & Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (Temasek)

* Moody’s says that Singapore Telecommunications Limited’s (“SingTel”) Aa3 senior unsecured ratings are unaffected by the sale of 2.5% stake in the company by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited (“Temasek”, Aaa stable).