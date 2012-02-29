TEXT-S&P:Effect of Korea's rules on household debt remains to be seen

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services believes Korea’s new rules on tightening lending to households by cooperatives and insurance companies are a step forward to address the growth of Korean household indebtedness. However, in our view, this step alone is unlikely to trigger significant deleveraging of the household sector and its effectiveness remains to be seen.

Korea’s financial regulator announced on Feb. 27, 2012, that it will require cooperatives and insurers to increase credit loss provisions for high-risk loans, as well as provide additional capital buffer to cover these risky loans. Cooperatives are also required to bring their loan-to-deposit ratios to less than 80% in two years and tighten their underwriting practices. Insurance companies are restricted from what the regulator views as aggressive marketing activities.

The new rules come amid rapid growth in cooperatives’ and insurers’ loan books in recent years, and increasing concern that the sector’s less-than-stringent underwriting practices and rising household debts--in particular unsecured debts--in Korea could destabilize the financial system and the economy. We continue to view the high and rising household debt leverage in Korea as a material risk factor for the banking sector. This is one of the factors that led us to assess the Korean banking sector as having “high” credit risk in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment.

While we expect the new rules to somewhat slow down unsecured household lending growth in the near term, we also believe their long-term impact remains to be seen. As a sector, cooperatives could in theory continue to grow their loan books by another 10% to 15% despite the new regulations, if they so wish. This is because collectively, the sector’s average loan-to-deposit ratio stands at approximately 70%, below the 80% cap under the new regulatory requirement. Nevertheless, we expect growth in cooperatives’ lending to households to slow down in the near term. This is because companies that have breached, or are close to breaching the new requirements, have to reduce their exposures or promptly slow down their growth, while others are likely to change their business strategies. We also hold the view that households could look for other less-regulated lenders to satisfy their funding needs.

In our opinion, the tightened underwriting requirements could potentially help to stabilize the credit quality of the cooperatives’ unsecured household loan portfolio if the new rules are observed stringently. However, even if that’s the case, it will still take some time and additional efforts by lenders and the regulator, as well as households, to drive a fundamental improvement in the risk profile of Korea’s consumer lending portfolio.

