TEXT-S&P ratings - Sri Lanka (Democratic Socialist Republic of)
February 29, 2012 / 9:25 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sri Lanka (Democratic Socialist Republic of)

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sri Lanka (Democratic Socialist Republic of) ----------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/B Country: Sri Lanka

Primary SIC: Legislative

bodies

Mult. CUSIP6: 24811E

Mult. CUSIP6: 85227S

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Feb-2012 B+/B B+/B

14-Sep-2010 BB-/B B+/B

15-Dec-2008 B+/B B/B

===============================================================================

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

LKR820 mil 6.85% bnds due 04/15/2012 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR8.16 bil 6.85% bnds due 10/15/2012 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR10 bil 8.5% bnds due 01/15/2013 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR15.625 bil 8.5% bnds due 07/15/2013 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR17.7 bil 7.5% bnds due 08/01/2013 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR12.115 bil 7.5% bnds due 11/01/2013 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR4.397 bil bnds due 11/10/2016 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR1.5 bil 8.5% bnds due 02/01/2018 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR400 mil 8.5% bnds due 07/15/2018 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR3 bil 7.5% bnds due 08/15/2018 B+ 29-Feb-2012

LKR1 bil 7.% bnds due 10/01/2023 B+ 29-Feb-2012

US$500 mil 7.4% bnds due 01/22/2015 B+ 14-Sep-2010

US$1 bil 6.25% bnds due 10/04/2020 B+ 27-Sep-2010

US$1 bil 6.25% global bnds due 07/27/2021 B+ 22-Jul-2011

US$500 mil 8.25% bnds due 10/24/2012 B+ 14-Sep-2010

