TEXT-S&P summary: Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.
#Market News
February 29, 2012 / 10:25 AM / in 6 years

TEXT-S&P summary: Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd.

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Feb 29 -

Summary analysis -- Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. -------------------- 29-Feb-2012

CREDIT RATING: B+/Negative/-- Country: Cayman Islands

Primary SIC: Real estate

agents and

managers

Mult. CUSIP6: 98871W

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

09-Nov-2010 B+/-- B+/--

Rationale

The rating on China-based real estate developer Yuzhou Properties Co. Ltd. reflects the company’s small operating scale and high geographic and project concentration. In addition, Yuzhou’s limited track record in new markets raises the execution risks of projects outside Xiamen. The company’s leading market position in Xiamen, low-cost and expanded land bank, and above-average profitability compared to that of similarly rated peers tempers the above weaknesses.

