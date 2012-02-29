FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Lloyds TSB General Insurance Ltd
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 10:31 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Lloyds TSB General Insurance Ltd

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Lloyds TSB General Insurance Ltd (Unsolicited Ratings) - 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and

casualty

insurance

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Feb-2012 NR/-- --/--

10-Mar-2009 Api/-- --/--

19-Jan-2009 A+pi/-- --/--

12-Dec-2007 AA-pi/-- --/--

===============================================================================

