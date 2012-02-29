TEXT-S&P ratings - Lloyds TSB General Insurance Ltd

Feb 29 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- Lloyds TSB General Insurance Ltd (Unsolicited Ratings) - 29-Feb-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: No public ratings. Country: United Kingdom
Primary SIC: Fire, marine, and
casualty
insurance
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Feb-2012 NR/-- --/--
10-Mar-2009 Api/-- --/--
19-Jan-2009 A+pi/-- --/--
12-Dec-2007 AA-pi/-- --/--
===============================================================================