TEXT-Fitch:Benefits of Indian power debt swap hinges on execution

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - The benefits of the debt restructuring authorised by the Indian government for the beleaguered Indian state electricity boards will depend on important conditions being met, Fitch Ratings says. In principle, the restructuring should allow the boards to upgrade their infrastructure, curtail inefficiencies and improve their operating performance and credit profile - particularly for the utilities of the five Indian states which account for bulk of the problem. We expect banks to benefit too because of their exposure at every level of the power sector value chain.

The previous restructuring of the SEBs in 2001 sets a discouraging precedent, as political reluctance to allow tariff increases and reductions in power subsidies (eg, for agriculture) largely prevented the successful implementation of reform measures by the utilities. In certain cases, states’ own weak fiscal position was an added constraint as subsidies provided were far lower than what should have been realised.

We understand that the bonds issued during that restructuring are being paid on time. However, the resurgence of the problem nearly a decade later and in a greater magnitude indicates that the solution lies in restoring the financial viability of the distribution companies. In turn, a more financially conducive power framework should lead to a long-term improvement in credit profiles of the respective states.

We estimate that the banking sector’s exposure to SEBs is around 3% of total system loans, although bank disclosure of this data is limited. Most funding is working-capital loans, so the most immediate effect of the reform will be to turn these short-term loans in to three-year balloon loans. It is not yet known whether banks will write down the net present value of these loans to reflect the longer maturities.

Short-term benefits should be felt relatively quickly. We think that the largest benefit for the banks will be that the state governments will convert all their loans to SEBs into equity and will also clear all their dues before the end of this year. This should improve the credit profile of the entire supply chain, mainly power producers which had been facing difficulties due to ballooning receivables from SEBs. Without this, other areas of power generation might also have had to be restructured.

However, the long-term benefits will only materialise if the SEBs meet their milestones on tariff rises and reducing the large operational inefficiencies that lie at the core of the problem. In light of the political sensitivity of the issue, strong political will across the various state governments will be needed to achieve meaningful reform. Banks are also likely to play a role in keeping the reforms on track, because they may be asked to fund more SEB infrastructure improvements in the future. Tight monitoring of the progress being made by SEBs as per restructuring plan would ensure to a greater degree that incremental exposure is taken on an improving credit profile.

This is particularly important for medium-size to small banks where concentration on SEBs is relatively high compared with the large government banks that benefit from a better loan diversity, higher capitalisation and stronger funding. The Viability Ratings of banks with high concentration risk are under pressure and could be downgraded if the increase in exposure to stressed power sector assets is not matched by the resolution of structural problems.

State governments will pick up half of the outstanding debt burden as of March 2012. This will eventually be swapped for long-dated state government bonds, but in the meantime the state will pay the interest and principal on its share of the debt. Banks will provide a three year moratorium on remaining principal repayments, but will continue to receive timely interest payments from the state utilities.