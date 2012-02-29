FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TEXT-S&P ratings - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 11:26 AM / 6 years ago

TEXT-S&P ratings - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -

===============================================================================

Ratings -- Sri Lanka Telecom PLC ---------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Sri Lanka

Primary SIC: Communications

services, nec

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

29-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--

15-Sep-2010 BB-/-- B+/--

15-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--

16-Nov-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

