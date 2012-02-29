TEXT-S&P ratings - Sri Lanka Telecom PLC

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Feb 29 -
Ratings -- Sri Lanka Telecom PLC ---------------------------------- 29-Feb-2012
CREDIT RATING: B+/Stable/-- Country: Sri Lanka
Primary SIC: Communications
services, nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
29-Feb-2012 B+/-- B+/--
15-Sep-2010 BB-/-- B+/--
15-Dec-2008 B+/-- B+/--
16-Nov-2007 BB-/-- BB-/--
