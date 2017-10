TEXT-S&P summary: Origin Energy Ltd.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 -

Summary analysis -- Origin Energy Ltd. ---------------------------- 27-Sep-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB+/Negative/A-2 Country: Australia

Primary SIC: Gas production

Mult. CUSIP6: 68618R

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

20-Feb-2005 BBB+/A-2 BBB+/A-2

10-Dec-2003 A-/A-2 A-/A-2

Issues:

Rating Rating Date

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 01/09/2002: sr

unsecd BBB+ 20-Feb-2005

NZD175.76 mil fltg rate private placement nts

ser B due 06/28/2014 BBB+ 05-Jul-2005

NZD105.46 mil fltg rate private placement nts

ser C due 06/28/2017 BBB+ 05-Jul-2005

NZD140.61 mil fltg rate private placement nts

ser D due 06/28/2020 BBB+ 05-Jul-2005

AUD2.3 bil bank ln due 04/07/2013 BBB+ 29-Jun-2010

AUD800 mil Term Facility bank ln due

04/30/2014 BBB+ 21-Mar-2011

US$250 mil Term Facility bank ln due

04/30/2016 BBB+ 21-Mar-2011

AUD1 bil Term Facility bank ln due 04/30/2016 BBB+ 21-Mar-2011

US$200 mil bank ln due 04/07/2015 BBB+ 29-Jun-2010

AUD1 bil med-term note Prog 01/09/2002: S-T

debt A-2 09-Jan-2002

Rationale

The ratings on Origin Energy Ltd. (Origin), a major player in the competitive segment of energy markets in Australia and New Zealand, reflect our opinion of the Australia-based utility’s strong market position in the electricity and gas retail sector, which is supported by the company’s diversified generation assets. Other rating strengths include Origin’s adequate energy-hedging portfolio, access to substantial committed funding, and “intermediate” financial risk profile.