TEXT-Fitch:Turkish state-owned bank owner changes would be neutral

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Sept 27 - Potential ownership changes at two state-owned Turkish banks will be credit and rating neutral, Fitch Ratings says. Ali Babacan, deputy prime minister of Turkey responsible for the economy, indicated that the state is considering a second equity offering for Turkiye Halk Bankasi and taking direct control of Turkiye Vakiflar Bankasi.

As long as Vakif and Halk remain majority state owned, rating changes are unlikely. Should state ownership drop below 50%, a moderate downgrade of their ‘BB+’ Support Rating Floors may occur. However, the Long-Term IDRs would not be downgraded because the banks also have Viability Ratings of ‘bb+'.

State ownership of Turkey’s banking system, at around 30%, is well below comparative figures for other prominent emerging-market banking systems (India 75%, Russia 55%, Brazil 40%). Turkey’s state-owned banks are well managed and, unlike in some other emerging markets, suffer no major political interference through directed lending or preferential funding costs.

Turkey’s banks, which are generally profitable, largely deposit funded and adequately capitalised, continue to attract international investors’ interest. Spain’s Banco Bilbao Vizcaya and France’s BNP Paribas have made investments over the past two years, while Sberbank of Russia may conclude an investment in the short term.

The level of international investor interest in Turkey’s banks means bank privatisations are once more on the agenda. The transfer of Vakif ownership is ostensibly so that the foundation that presently owns around 58% of the bank can realise some funds to help it manage a portfolio of real estate assets with significant historical and commercial value in light of reduced income from bank dividends. However, the transfer of shares to the government would also facilitate a share offering at a later date.

Vakif and Halk were both partially privatised (25%) in 2005 and 2007. Plans for secondary offerings failed to materialise, stalled by the global financial crisis. Privatisation of T.C. Ziraat Bankasi, the country’s largest bank, is not under discussion.