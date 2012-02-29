TEXT-S&P lowers Sri Lanka Telecom LC rtg,revises FC rtg outlook

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Overview

-- We recently lowered the long-term local currency sovereign rating on Sri Lanka to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. We also revised the outlook on our ‘B+’ long-term foreign currency sovereign rating to stable from positive.

-- In line with the sovereign rating action, we are lowering our long-term local currency rating on Sri Lanka Telecom to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is stable.

-- We are also revising the outlook on the long-term foreign currency rating on the company to stable from positive and affirming the ‘B+’ rating.

Rating Action

On Feb. 29, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services lowered its long-term local currency rating on Sri Lanka Telecom PLC (SLT) to ‘B+’ from ‘BB-'. The outlook is stable. At the same time, we revised the outlook on the long-term foreign currency rating to stable from positive, and affirmed the ‘B+’ rating.

Rationale

Our rating action on SLT reflects our action on the sovereign rating on Sri Lanka (B+/Stable/B). This is because our local currency long-term sovereign rating continues to constrain the local currency long-term corporate rating on SLT. Our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of ‘B+’ for Sri Lanka constrains the foreign currency long-term corporate rating on the company.

SLT’s stand-alone credit profile (SACP) of ‘bb+’ reflects the country and macroeconomic risks of Sri Lanka, and the company’s large capital expenditure plans. SLT’s strong cash flow protection measures and strong market position temper these weaknesses. Also, based on our criteria for rating government-related entities, we see a low likelihood of extraordinary government support to SLT. Our view is based on our assessment of the company’s limited importance to, and limited link with, the Sri Lankan government.

The government and its associated institutions own a little more than 50% of SLT. Malaysia-based Global Telecommunications Holdings B.V., a wholly owned subsidiary of Usaha Tegas Sdn. Bhd., holds a 45% stake.

Liquidity

Our assessment of SLT’s liquidity is “adequate,” as defined in our criteria. We expect the company’s sources of liquidity to be more than 1.2x its uses in 2012. We anticipate that SLT’s net liquidity sources will remain positive even if the company’s EBITDA declines by 20%. The company does not have any financial covenants.

As of Dec. 31, 2011, SLT’s liquidity sources include: (1) cash and short-term investments of Sri Lankan rupee (LKR) 11.8 billion; (2) unused credit facilities of about LKR3 billion; (3) our projected funds from operations of about LKR16 billion in the next 12 months; and (4) draw down of the balance under a US$75 million syndicated loan the company secured last year.

SLT’s uses of liquidity include projected maintenance capital expenditure of about LKR8 billion (compared with total projected capital expenditure of about LKR20 billion), debt maturities of about LKR5.3 billion, and projected dividends of about LKR2 billion. We have not factored into our sources of liquidity the company’s unused working capital facilities of about LKR6 billion.

Our liquidity assessment also factors in SLT’s good banking relationships and its financial flexibility due to a strong market position and low debt.

Outlook

The stable outlook on the rating reflects the outlook on the sovereign rating.

We could raise or lower the local currency rating on SLT if we take a similar action on the sovereign rating. A rating action on the foreign currency rating will depend on any change in our T&C assessment of Sri Lanka. We are unlikely to lower the ratings even if SLT’s operating and financial performances deteriorate significantly because the company’s SACP of ‘bb+’ is three notches above the rating.