TEXT-S&P FAQ further explains actions on Vietnam banks

Sept 27 - Operating conditions are improving for the Vietnamese banking system, with subsiding risk of economic imbalances. That’s according to a recently published article that further explains Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services’ assessment that the banking industry country risk in Vietnam (BB-/Stable/B; axBB+/axB) has reduced despite the key challenges that remain. The article, titled “Understanding Standard & Poor’s Revision Of Vietnam’s BICRA To ‘9’ From ‘10’,” addresses a number of frequently asked questions about the BICRA.

Standard & Poor’s lowered its banking industry country risk assessment (BICRA) for the Vietnam banking sector to ‘9’ from ‘10’ on Sept. 26, 2012. A BICRA score provides an anchor to bank ratings, according to Standard & Poor’s bank rating methodology. For Vietnam banks the anchor is ‘b+', one notch higher than the previous anchor of ‘b’. That means the starting point for our rating analysis of a bank operating only in Vietnam has improved by one notch following the BICRA revision.

“We lowered our BICRA assessment because the risk of a rapid fall in property prices and a resultant increase in credit losses has reduced. In our base case, we believe that the government will keep price stability high on its policy priorities,” said Standard & Poor’s credit analyst Ivan Tan. “But operating conditions will remain challenging for the banks.”

Standard & Poor’s expects reported nonperforming loans (NPLs) to continue to increase for the next two years. This reflects portfolio seasoning--where loans stemming from periods of rapid credit growth start to sour--and slowing loan growth.

We also note that the government has adopted more stringent recognition criteria than the industry. The State Bank of Vietnam, the country’s central bank, estimated the industry NPL ratio at 8.6% for June 2012, compared with the banking industry’s reported 4.5%. This is in line with our long-standing view that the banking industry’s NPLs have historically been underreported, and that high growth and poor transparency mask actual credit risks. We believe that the government’s tougher classification standards signal its policy intent to address asset quality concerns.

“We believe volatility in operating conditions due to the government policy missteps is the main threat to the Vietnamese banking industry,” said Mr. Tan. “We expect the government to maintain an appropriately tight economic policy stance until clear signs emerge of receding instability, including sustained single-digit rates of inflation.”

Despite the recent improvements, risks of economic imbalances in Vietnam remain, in our view. The government has begun to ease its policy stance to accommodate its growth objectives. This could renew questions about the government’s commitment to price stability. A reversion of the government’s aggressive expansionary stance would heighten imbalances from private sector leverage, especially if bank credit fuels such expansion.

