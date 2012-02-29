TEXT-Fitch:European CLOs still face fundamental & structural challenges

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 -Fitch Ratings notes in a new report that European CLOs have to date performed to expectations with fewer defaults than forecast. However, there are fundamental and structural challenges facing the sector.

Fitch-rated CLO tranches have seen no losses to date, which is partly due to the prevailing low interest rate environment, as well as stressed credits amending and extending. The average credit quality of the underlying loans in CLO portfolios has deteriorated as economic conditions have worsened and better credit quality companies have exited the loan market through bond issuance.

Additionally, structures have benefited from excess spread which has been deployed to pay down senior tranches but also through managers building par into their transactions through the purchase of discounted assets.

The report also notes that new CLO issuance was subdued during the crisis with the cessation of the arbitrage that existed pre-2007, which had previously made CLOs attractive for equity investors. This arbitrage had been driven by tight funding spreads pre-crisis, which have since blown out. In addition, primary leveraged loan collateral is in short supply due to traditional market participants no longer facilitating the distribution due to capital constraints.

The report, entitled ‘CLOs, Crisis Management And Structural Nuances”, is available at www.fitchratings.com and forms part of a series of commentaries which mark the fourth anniversary of the onset of the global credit crisis. While the precise timing of the beginning of the crisis is still a matter of debate, July 2007 marked an acceleration of the globalisation of the crisis as concerns over US sub-prime mortgage losses spread to European financial institutions. The repercussions of the crisis continue to affect the global economy; however, Fitch deems the passage of four years to be sufficient to begin assessing the true impact of the crisis on the securitisation market, examining themes including actual losses and the future shape of the industry.

Link to Fitch Ratings’ Report: CLOs, Crisis Management and Structural Nuances - The Credit Crisis Four Years On

here