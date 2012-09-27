TEXT-S&P afms UK-based DAS Legal Expenses Ins. 'A' rtgs; otlk stbl

Sept 27 -

Overview

-- U.K.-based legal expenses insurer DAS UK’s capital adequacy has weakened due to premium growth and higher retention of business written.

-- We understand that DASG plans to inject capital into DAS UK in October 2012. We include the proposed amount in our assessment of DAS UK’s capitalization and expect it will help to redress the capital deficiency relative to its stand-alone rating.

-- As a result, we are affirming our ‘A’ long-term ratings on DAS UK.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that DAS UK will remain strategically important to its ultimate parent, Munich Reinsurance Co.

Rating Action

On Sept. 27, 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services affirmed its ‘A’ long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on U.K.-based legal expenses insurer D.A.S Legal Expenses Insurance Co. Ltd. (DAS UK or the company). The outlook is stable.