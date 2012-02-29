TEXT-S&P reports on impact of ECB funding on Eurozone banks

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - The 2011 earnings statements published by European banks over recent weeks have been overshadowed by the European Central Bank’s (ECB‘s) unprecedented funding operations in December 2011 and February 2012, Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services noted in a report published today titled “ECB’s Funding ”Bazooka“ Gives Eurozone Banks Time To Reshape Their Business Models And Balance Sheets.”

We believe that the ECB’s intervention has materially reduced the risk of a liquidity-driven bank failure, and averted the possibility of a severe credit crunch and additional recessionary pressure across the Economic and Monetary Union (EMU or the eurozone). We also think that the ECB’s actions have helped warm up public funding markets from the deep freeze of late 2011, although investor demand remains selective.

Nevertheless, we consider that the ECB’s actions do not address the underlying structural issues in the banking sector. Such issues in our view include capital shortfalls at various banks, the questionable viability of some business models in the medium term, and continued uncertainty over the appropriate carrying values of assets such as certain sovereign exposures. Significantly, by substantially reducing debt refinancing risk as an immediate concern, the ECB’s intervention has allowed banks more time to adapt their balance sheets and strategies to the new market and regulatory context. To this end, we expect another challenging year as banks continue to deleverage, sell or close noncore businesses, recognize problem assets, and accumulate capital through various means. The trying economic and market conditions form a difficult backdrop for this transition.

We find it increasingly difficult to generalize about the positioning of the European banking sector in view of the significant divergence we see between countries and individual institutions. These disparities are mirrored in a wider dispersion of banks’ ratings and their stand-alone credit profiles (SACPs), and also in the extent of reliance on ECB funding facilities. Reflecting our view of the continuing pressures on the sector, our medium-term credit outlook is stable to negative; we currently have negative outlooks or negative CreditWatch placements on 27 of the 50 largest European banks that we rate, and stable outlooks on the other 23. We expect significant sectoral restructuring in the peripheral eurozone countries, but note generally greater stability in parts of northern Europe such as the Nordic region.

There have been a number of rating actions on the top 50 European banks over the past three months, prompted by two events. First, in November and December 2011, we implemented our revised bank rating criteria, which resulted in an affirmation or one-notch downgrade of the long-term ratings on most Western European credits, although there were also a small number of upgrades. The criteria changes reflected a recalibration of our analytical framework rather than a fundamental change in our view of the sector. Second, in January and February 2012, we took rating actions on various banks in light of rating changes on most eurozone sovereigns and changes in the Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) scores for Italy, Portugal, and Spain.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

-- Bank Ratings Incorporate Expectations For Improving Capital Assessments Globally, Feb. 28, 2012

-- Greece Ratings Lowered To ‘SD’ (Selective Default), Feb. 27, 2012

-- ECB Loans Reduce The Risk Of A Funding Crisis, But Won’t Stop Banks From Reducing Loan Growth, Feb. 21, 2012

-- BICRA On Portugal Revised To Group ‘7’ From Group ‘5’ Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 14, 2012

-- BICRA On Spain Revised To Group ‘5’ From Group ‘4’ Following Sovereign Downgrade, Feb. 13, 2012

-- As Europe’s Banks Look to Shore Up Capital, Pressure On Hybrid Debt Grows, Feb. 13, 2012

-- BICRA On Italy Revised To Group ‘4’ From Group ‘3’ On Weakening Economic And Banking Industry Conditions, Feb. 10, 2012

-- Assessing The Severity Of The Eurozone Recession Is A Close Call, Jan. 31, 2012

-- Going, Going, Gone? Will The U.K. Government Cease To Support Its Systemic Banks?, Jan. 27, 2012

-- European Corporate Defaults Likely To Rise In 2012 On Gloomy Business And Financing Prospects, Jan. 18, 2012

-- Credit FAQ: Applying The Bank Hybrid Capital Criteria To Specific Instruments, Dec. 20, 2011

-- Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 9, 2011

-- Bank Hybrid Capital Methodology And Assumptions, Nov. 1, 2011