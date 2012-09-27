TEXT-S&P ratings - International Bank of Saint-Petersburg

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Sept 27 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- International Bank of Saint-Petersburg ----------------- 27-Sep-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: B/Stable/C Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
27-Sep-2012 B/C B/C
24-Sep-2007 B-/C B-/C
===============================================================================