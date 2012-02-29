FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TEXT-Fitch places Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar on rtg watch neg on merger plans
Sections
Featured
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Firefighters begin to gain ground
California wildfires
Firefighters begin to gain ground
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
Venezuela
Venezuelan emigrants reluctantly return home
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
February 29, 2012 / 12:35 PM / 6 years ago

TEXT-Fitch places Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar on rtg watch neg on merger plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Feb 29 - Fitch Ratings has placed Grupo Cooperativo Cajamar’s (GCC) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of ‘BBB+’ and Viability Rating (VR) of ‘bbb+’ on Rating Watch Negative (RWN). A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.

The rating actions follow the merger plans of the group’s main entity, Cajamar Caja Rural , Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Cajamar), with Caja Rural del Mediterraneo, Ruralcaja, Sociedad Cooperativa de Credito (Ruralcaja).

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.